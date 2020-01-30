Unrelated Photos Falsely Shared As Weapons Seized From UP Mosque

Claim

Two unrelated photos of displayed weapons viral with the caption, "Weapons seized in a Mosque in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. All six accused along with Maulvi arrested." (In Hindi: उत्तर प्रदेश के बिजनौर के मदरसे में बरामद हथियारों का जखीरा व सभी 6 आरोपी मौलवी गिरफ्तार हुए !!)

Fact

Two unrelated and old photos - one from police investigation and the other from Tumblr have been revived with a communal narrative weapons were seized in a Uttar Pradesh mosque. The post further claims that the Maulvi of the mosque was arrested by UP police. The collage in one picture shows guns displayed on a sofa and the other from a press conference. BOOM found that the picture of guns on the sofa is from a Tumblr post and the other photo is from a 2016 press conference by Rajkot police, Gujarat following a raid at a hotel running an illegal arms racket. BOOM had earlier debunked the same photo when it was viral as weapons seized from a mosque in Gujarat.