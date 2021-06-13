Video: Car Sinks As Parking Lot In Mumbai's Residential Area Caves In

A scary video showing a car sink into a hole at a parking area took social media by a storm on June 13. The visuals show a car slowly sink into a hole created in, what looks like a parking area of a residential society.

The incident took place in Ghatkopar West of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. According to reports, the car parked in the parking area of Ram Nivas society in Cama lane, Ghatkopar West sank when a part of the parking premises caved in.

Meanwhile BMC, in a thread of tweets, informed that there was a well on the premises of the society which was reclaimed by the residents, and half of it had been covered with the help of reinforced cement concrete (RCC). This portion was used by the residents for parking purpose.



It was a portion of this RCC covered well that caved in on June 13, taking the car away with it.

The civic body informed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the mishap.

Wire agency Asian News International quoted the traffic police as saying, "Incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain. No one injured."

Meanwhile, the civic body tweeted that water was being pumped out as part of relief work in the society. "After receiving the information of the incident, water pumping work is being coordinated by the concerned departmental office of the corporation as a relief work in this regard," BMC tweeted.

The video went viral on social media in no time.

Mumbai Rains

Heavy rains, coupled with thunderstorms, lashed Mumbai on June 12. The BMC had on Friday appealed to the people to stay away from the sea and coastal areas. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Friday issued a red alert for June 13 and June 14 advising residents to stay at home.

Rains on Saturday had left streets and railway tracks waterlogged disrupting commutation.

