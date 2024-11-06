I had no idea what to expect before joining BOOM’s Teen Fact-Checking Network (TFCN) India. My preconceived notions about journalism were all about political or communal angles. But my time at TFCN taught me the true essence of the field: the craft of fact-checking, a vital first step to both curbing the misinformation problem and practicing good journalism!

Why Join the Teen Fact-Checking Network?

So, why wait until you’re 18 and out of home to learn good journalism? And not just journalism, but also learning how to be a more informed digital citizen. This is where TFCN comes in.

When I first saw the application call for TFCN last year, I knew it was something new–unlike any other role I had worked as before. It promised four months of hands-on training within BOOM’s newsroom. So I thought I’d give it a shot and see what happens. I still vividly remember my interview—it was a fitting sneak peek at what was going to be a rather fun (with a dash of hard work) few months.

We were asked to apply as either an on-camera person, a writer or an editor and once all 13 of us had onboarded, we were introduced to various fact-checking tools like reverse image search, archiving links, and metadata analysis…I could go on!

Through these tools, we learned to create accurate and reliable content. We delved into the ethics of fact-checking, journalism, and interview techniques while making 13 new friends.









Happy Fact-Checking: One Post At A Time

I recall a post where a renowned Indian social activist, Rajiv Dixit, falsely claimed that toothpastes have a chemical called SLS, which causes cancer. Fact-checking this involved reaching out to a certified dentist, analysing research papers, and cross-referencing with credible sources.

The bit where we reached out to the experts was quite exciting, it felt like I was doing serious investigative work. Even though it took quite a long time to hear from them due to the unalignment of our schedules, the rush to get the fact-check out, was worth it.

The truth revealed was starkly different from the viral post. Toothpaste does contain SLS in small amounts, but it doesn’t cause cancer. In an age where misinformation travels faster than the truth, it felt good to be a part of a team that uncovers facts.

Beyond Just Fact-Checking

My time at TFCN was exceptional. It equipped me with critical skills in collaboration, critical thinking, and networking—lessons I will carry into any future job. Even though I applied for the role of an on-camera fact-checker, I was allowed to explore other roles, such as researching and scriptwriting, thus allowing me to add a few more feathers to my hat.

And my fellow TFCN Season 1 pals echo the same excitement. Sana, another TFCN fellow, told me,

“In training sessions, we learned a lot. But what stayed with me the most was learning how to use tools I was already familiar with but through a fact-checking lens. I also learnt that shooting a quick ninety-second video is not nearly as quick a process as you’d think.”

I remember Diva, from the 2023 batch telling me,

“The general atmosphere of TFCN was very laid back, allowing everyone to co-exist and bring something to the table. The sessions were very fun and interactive; it wasn’t all work—we also had fun and gave our inputs.” Nikhil, our in-house video editor told me, “I really enjoyed the sessions and having something to do at home.”

In one of the sessions, HR Venkatesh, director of TFCN said, “BOOM absolutely hates unpaid internships”. This really resonated with me. It reflected the positive work culture; something that’s unheard of for anyone in India without a college degree.

In my four months at TFCN, my peers and I unanimously agreed on the need for another edition of TFCN: Season 2. And this time not just for four months but for a longer duration.

Fortunately, BOOM launched Season 2 in July 2024, continuing its mission to combat misinformation and brought on 11 new teen fact-checkers! Watch out this space for more.





Welcome, TFCN batch of 2024!







