(For their first video for the Teen Fact-Checking Network India, Season 2, Alokita Raichaudhuri and Maroof Lone decided to talk about alogirthms and how everything we do online leaves a digital footprint.)

Have you seen how after searching for UPSC prep tips, suddenly your Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp are flooded with coaching institute ads?

These are examples of algorithms at work.



These algorithms are like that aunty or uncle in your society who remembers everything! Every time you watch a Reels dance trend or search for sample papers, they're taking notes.



Open Spotify? It knows you want Diljit Dosanjh.



Open Zomato? Momos recommendations after tuition!



But, there is a problem. Everything we do online leaves a digital footprint. My YouTube is now so full of UPSC prep that my gaming videos have disappeared completely!

Are Algorithms Bad?

Algorithms are not necessarily a bad thing. But here’s how you can mix your media diet.

Use different apps for different things

Check privacy settings regularly

Take social media breaks during exam time

Clear search history if you don't want coaching institutes haunting you forever.

Remember: Algorithms are here to help like that well meaning aunty or uncle, but you don’t have to listen to everything they say!