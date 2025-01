Is there a new seven-rupee coin with former Indian men’s cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's face on it? Posts on X and Instagram say that there is.





What we found

Let’s investigate. We have three choices. First choice is to simply google the answer. But what happens if there are no results?

Our second choice is to do a Source Analysis, such as checking if it’s A NICE source.

Where A is Authoritative, N is Named, I is Independent, C is corroboration and E is evidence.



A- The source of the post on Instagram is not Authoritative as they are not an official or government source.

N - Neither is the post named. It does not mention a government announcement or official.



I- The individual account from which the post has come is not known for posting news, and instead posts satire. So it’s not independent.



C- The post has not been corroborated or supported by any other organisations.

E - The source has not provided any evidence/ proof to back up their claim.

Conclusion: We can say that most probably, this claim is false and there is no new coin being issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Your third method is to actually fact-check it so you can be 100% sure. But most of us don’t have the time to fact-check. By the way, a Google search would have revealed several fact-checks that debunk this claim.