Want an unhackable password? It’s festive season so I thought, we’ll pack in how to create the perfect password as we go about Gift Wrapping 101.

Step 1: The longer the better! Simply add more characters. Experts say to use at least 3 random words or preferably 4-7 even. Examples of three random words are: #JamOnToastYUM23, LaSt_ExAm_72, OSUMBrian8DeNT*.

Step 2: Fold it in a way others may not expect. That means you’ll have to avoid any personal information that you may have already shared on social media.

Step 3: Try putting in all sorts of characters. A combination of uppercase, lowercase alphabets, and numbers. Also, remember to throw in a sprinkle of special characters! For example: A B C D + a b c d + 1 2 3 4, # or 2 or & or _ or +

Step 4: Every gift has to be unique. So, try not to write down your passwords anywhere. A good password manager might help with this.

Are you still feeling a bit unsure about your gift?



Tip: Use 2FA that is two-factor authentication or for more security use MFA, or Multi-Factor Authentication, like your fingerprint, an OTP, and a Captcha, that must all be filled to access data. It’s like having multiple layers of wrapping paper!