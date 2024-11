(As their first video for the Teen Fact-Checking Network India, Season 2, Keisha N.T and Nikhil Mathew-Arora decided to talk about three commonly misunderstood words.)

Did you know that fact checkers don’t really like the term “fake news”? They prefer to get a little technical and use words like misinformation, disinformation and malinformation.



Let’s explain through the incident of Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen’s “death”.



Last year, news outlets and social media users shared posts falsely claiming he had passed away. They didn’t verify before sharing. This is misinformation.



If people share the same false information with an intent to gain attention, it is disinformation.



Then, what is malinformation? Watch the full video by the Teen Fact-Checking Network India to find out.