Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM? Here's What We Know So Far

Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar and broke his alliance with the BJP in Bihar on Tuesday, triggering a political crisis in the state. After submitting his resignation, Kumar told the media that he debated with his party members and jointly decided to leave the National Democratic Alliance. "As soon as the decision was made, I came to the governor to submit my resignation."

Hours later, Kumar visited the Raj Bhavan in Patna along with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, have said that they respected the alliance in Bihar, and wanted Nitish to remain chief minister.

What we know so far:

Speaking on the issue Union minister Kaushal Kishore told ANI, "BJP would want that the Govt of JD(U), BJP and other parties, under the Chief Ministership of Nitish Kumar, continue to work strongly and this is in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation."

Kishore, however, said that he did not want to stir up controversy as the "BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty among them. JD(U) will make a decision but BJP definitely".

Meanwhile, BJP state minister Shahnawaz Hussain said the BJP will put out an official statement about the issue. "We strengthen our own party, we don't weaken any other party. Going to Patna. Party leadership will give an official statement... We've worked honestly for business & employment of people of Bihar...Party will make a comment, I won't," Hussain told ANI.

While Nitish Kumar has not made an official statement, a huge deployment of security was seen outside his residence in Patna. JD(U) leaders were also seen arriving at Kumar's residence.

ANI reported that JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar arrived at Kumar's residence.

Bihar | JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar arrive at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna; other leaders of the party are also arriving here.



If Kumar does exit the alliance, this wouldn't be the first time. He broke ties with the BJP in 2013 when Narendra Modi was made BJP's campaign committee chief during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.