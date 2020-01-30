Gun Toting Delhi Shooter Has A Radicalised Existence Online

Before taking a shot at a Jamia protester, 19-year old Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma made some chilling posts on Facebook, to inform his 3000 plus friends and followers of the attack. Referring to the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh, he wrote, "Shaheen Bagh.. Game Over", and posted a series of live videos from the scene of attack.



While he is now in police custody, the injured - who took a bullet in his hand - is in stable condition and being treated at the Holy Family Hospital in Delhi.



Accessing Sharma's online profile, BOOM found that the act was planned well in advance, with multiple posts and Facebook lives hinting at imminent violence.

His posts also indicate that the attack was meant as an act of revenge for the death of Chandan Gupta, who was shot dead in January 2018, during a "Tiranga Yatra" in Uttar Pradesh's Kasgunj, which ended in a communal clash.

A History Of Violence

Sharma has a radicalised past - and his social media accounts are a dead giveaway. As we probed into his Facebook and Instagram accounts, we found a youth with a penchant for violence and a fascination with weapons.

NDTV anchor Sreenivasan Jain posted a video on Twitter which shows the shooter take a shot right in front of Delhi Police, after which the cops come and whisk him away. As he is put in the car, he shouts out his name, "Rambhakt Gopal!"

In this video, the shooter can be seen firing before the police finally springs to life and grabs him. As he is bundled into a police vehicle, the media asks for his name, he shouts 'Rambhakt Gopal'. pic.twitter.com/MZcR11tsmd — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) January 30, 2020

The Facebook search was simple - a profile named "Rambhakt Gopal" popped up immediately. The last few posts caught our eye - they were Facebook lives posted right before the act was committed. The person in the Facebook video had stark similarities with the person seen in the footage posted by Jain. We had a match!

Left: Screenshot of Jain's video, Right: Screenshot of Sharma's Facebook live. The facial features and clothing match perfectly



Upon probing further, we came across posts hinting at an imminent act of violence, with some posts indicating that Gopal was on a suicide mission, while some others indicated hostility towards protesters at Shaheen Bagh. One of Sharma's posts read: "Shaheen Bagh, end of game!"

He was also found posting the same thing on several Facebook groups, to inform them of his intention to attack.



"During my last journey (last rites)... Take me wrapped in saffron... And chant Jai Shree Ram," says one of Gopal's post. Click here for an archived version.



Sharma posted his intentions to attack in several Facebook groups.



We also found posts where Sharma clarifies on his motive for carrying out the act - he was exacting revenge for the murder of Chandan Gupta - a 23 year old who died during a communal clash in UP's Kasgunj, two years ago.

Just before he shot at the protesting crowd at Jamia, he made a post on Facebook saying, "Brother Chandan, this revenge is for you."





Upon searching further, BOOM came across Sharma's Instagram profile, which gave away his penchant for guns and violence. His Facebook cover photo also showed him kissing a sword.















