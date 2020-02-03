Tukde-Tukde: A JNU Story









As far as misinformation campaigns go, we've seldom come across one as persistent and relentless as the one hounding the students of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University in India.

From terrorists, freeloaders, amoral drunkards to drug addicts and sex maniacs - many a names have been used by mainstream media, politicians, spiritual gurus and celebrities to denigrate the students of the varsity.

However, the one memorable name that stuck was the "Tukde-Tukde gang" - a gang who wants to allegedly break India to pieces.

In this episode, we speak to former Zee News producer Vishwa Deepak, JNU ABVP member Venkat Chaubey and social activists Umar Khalid and Saket Gokhale to answer one simple question: does "Tukde-Tukde" gang really exist?

Language: English, Hindi

Narrator: Archis

Producer: Archis, Krutika