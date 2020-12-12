Highway On Their Plates: Farmers Protest Through The Lens

Photo GalleryHighway On Their Plates: Farmers' Protest Through The Lens
BOOM spent a day at the protest site at Singhu border and came back with some pictures.
Farmers across the country and mainly from Punjab and Haryana are up in arms against the three Farm bills passed by the Indian Parliament this year. Calling the laws "anti-farmer", several farmer unions have come together on a single platform to protest against these laws. After over two months of local protests mainly in India's northern states of Punjab and Haryana, farmers began their march to Delhi.
The authorities attempted to stop them and even used water cannons and tear gas. But far from being thwarted, farmers camped at various borders of Delhi.
BOOM visited one of these borders - Singhu - on December 9 and spent an entire day with the protesting farmers.
Next Story