No, This Is Not The Nizam Of Hyderabad Supporting CAA

A video of a Viswa Hindu Parishad leader speaking in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and hitting out at Muslims and Asaduddin Owaisi is viral claiming he is the present Nizam of Hyderabad.

The viral clip shows an elderly man talking about the CAA and calling it, "a conspiracy by communists and Muslims to destabilise India". It is being shared with the caption, "Present Hyderabad nizam's opinion on CAA"

The same video is being shared with the similar caption, "Pl listen to the present Nizam of hyderabad and his Frank opinion about ovesi brothers and communists."

FACT-CHECK

BOOM was able to ascertain that the man in the viral video is Acharya Dharmendra, a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader and not the Nizam of Hyderabad as being claimed.

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Yandex, a Russian search engine which results showed a YouTube video addressing him as Acharya Dharmendra from the VHP uploaded on February 7, 2018.













We compared the facial features of the man in the viral video with that of Dharmendra in the 2018 interview and found that both match.



Additionally, in the viral video one can spot the logo 'Youth Media TV', we searched on YouTube with the name and traced the original video had been posted on this channel. The video was uploaded on January 2, 2020 with the caption, "Slogans in IIT Kanpur shouted today, is the environment of the country being spoiled? IIT-Kanpur Faiz poem News today"

(In Hindi - "आईआईटी कानपुर में आज लगे नारे,क्या देश का माहौल ख़राब किया जा रहा है? IIT-Kanpur Faiz poem News today')

The same video was previously debunked by The Quint on January 23, 2020, when it was falsely viral as Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah's brother statement supporting CAA.



