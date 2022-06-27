No News Found

Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair Arrested By Delhi Police

Mohammed Zubair was arrested late on Monday evening by Delhi police allegedly for a tweet hurting religious sentiments.

By - Ritika Jain
Loading...
  |  27 Jun 2022 3:54 PM GMT
Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair Arrested By Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday evening arrested Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of AltNews, fact-checking website for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity.

According to Pratik Sinha, co-founder, AltNews, Delhi Police had allegedly summoned Zubair for questioning in a two-year-old POCSO case, but was subsequently arrested on a different charge of spreading communal disharmony.

"No FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests," co-founder Pratik Sinha tweeted.

Sinha further tweeted that Zubair was taken to the hospital for a routine medical examination and post that they were headed to an undisclosed location. Sinha in his tweet said he was accompanying Zubair and was tweeting from the police van which allegedly had police personnel not wearing name tags.

In the past few months, Zubair has been under intense fire for reporting on dharam sansads being organised across the country and calling out hate speech by Hindutva groups and leaders including Yati Narsinghanand and Anand Swaroop.

On Sunday, Zubair had tweeted about an email from Twitter saying that Twitter had withheld one of his tweets in India. According to Zubair's tweet, the email from Twitter said, "In order to comply with Twitter's obligations under India's local laws, it has withheld this tweet in India under IT Act."

BOOM has learnt that the arrest has been registered by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) special cell of the Delhi police which tackles cyber crimes. Sources further said that Zubair has been arrested under section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and section 295A of IPC (hurting religious sentiments).

In a statement, Delhi police said, "Mohammed Zubair had tweeted a questionable image with a purpose to deliberately insult the god of a particular religion. Such tweets were getting retweeted and it appeared that there is a brigade of social media entities, who indulge in insult mongering thereby leading to a possible ramification on communal harmony and is overall against the maintenance of public tranquility."

The statement further added, "During investigation, the conduct of Mohammed Zubair was found questionable, which warranted his custodial interrogation to unravel the conspiracy in this matter."

Last week, Zubair tweeted, "Twitter has received a request from Government of India regarding my Twitter account. It claims that my account violates the law(s) of India.

Previously, Zubair was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for a tweet calling Hindutva leaders - Yati Yati Narasinghanand, Mahant Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop; hatemongers.


Updated On: 2022-06-27T21:24:45+05:30
Mohammed Zubair Alt News Delhi police 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×
Unrelated Video Peddled As Nupur Sharma Arrested Over Anti-Prophet Remarks
Unrelated Video Peddled As Nupur Sharma Arrested Over Anti-Prophet...
Sanjay Raut Crying To The Media? No, Its A Snapchat Filter
Sanjay Raut Crying To The Media? No, It's A Snapchat Filter
Old Photo From PoK Shared As Recent Afghanistan Earthquake
Old Photo From PoK Shared As Recent Afghanistan Earthquake
Video Of Woman Thrashing Man In MP Given False Hijab Spin
Video Of Woman Thrashing Man In MP Given False Hijab Spin
Scripted Video On Alleged FASTag Scam Viral As Real
Scripted Video On Alleged FASTag Scam Viral As Real
2014 Photo Viral As Rihanna Holding Her Newborn Baby
2014 Photo Viral As Rihanna Holding Her Newborn Baby