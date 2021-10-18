Yuvraj Singh Arrested For Casteist Slur He Used In 2020: All You Need To Know

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arrested in Haryana on Saturday over allegations of using a casteist slur against cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Singh, 39, was released shortly afterwards on bail. He had allegedly made the remark in June 2020 during a Instagram Live with Rohit Sharma.

The incident had triggered massive backlash on social media following which Singh had aplogised terming the remark, that he had made while discussing Chahal's TikTok videos, as 'unintentional' and 'misunderstood'.

According to news agency IANS, Singh was interrogated for three hours before being released on interim bail. He was arrested under Section 153A and Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code. Singh played for Indian men's cricket team till June 2019. He played as an all-rounder, left-handed batter in the middle order and slow left-arm bowler. He was also the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team between 2007 and 2008. During 2007 T20 World Cup, he smashed six consecutive sixes in one over bowled by Stuart Broad.

Here is what we know about the case so far:



Who Filed The Case?

Dalit rights activist Rajat Kansal filed a complaint against Singh on February 14 this year for offensive remarks against the Schedule Castes. A case was filed under Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The FIR in the case was filed following court orders. Last week, the court had said in case of Singh's arrest , he would be released on interim bail after furnishing bail and surety bonds.

What Did Yuvraj Singh Say in His Apology?



Soon after the video of Singh making the remark on Chahal went viral on social media in June 2020, it was met with outrage on social media. Following this, he issued a public apology. "I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same," Singh, who is counted among India's star cricketers, said in his apology on Twitter on June 5, 2020.





What Is The Law On Casteist Slurs?

Section 3 of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, enlists punishments and acts which are considered offensive against the members of the SC/ST community. According to the Act, a person is liable to punishment if they "intentionally insult or intimidate with intent to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe in any place within public view." A person can be jailed for a duration between six months to five years. Other offences enlisted under the Act are forcing the member of a SC/ST community to drink or eat any inedible or obnoxious substance, doing any act with the intention to insult, annoy or harm SC/ST person by "dumping excreta, waste matter, carcasses or any other obnoxious substance in his premises or neighbourhood."





