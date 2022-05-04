BCCI Bans Boria Majumdar For Two Years For Intimidating Wriddhiman Saha

The Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for threatening and intimidating cricketer Wriddhiman Saha.

The BCCI has banned Majumdar

- from getting accreditation as a member of the press in any match (domestic or international) in India

- from getting any interviews with registered players in India; and

- from access to any of BCCI or member association-owned cricket facilities.

On February 19, 2022, Saha posted screenshots of a WhatsApp chat where he alleged that a journalist threatened him after the wicketkeeper-batter did not respond to request for an interview.

The BCCI Apex Council had instated a committee comprising vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and apex council member Prabhtej Bhatia to look into Saha's allegations.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called "Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Saha did not name the journalist but many on social media speculated that the journalist in question was Boria Majumdar.

Saha later told the BCCI Committee that the journalist was Majumdar.

In March 2022, Majumdar posted a video on Twitter alleging that Saha doctored the screenshots of the WhatsApp chat and that he would be suing the cricketer for defamation while also asking the BCCI for a fair hearing.