The UK government under Rishi Sunak is reportedly in talks with India to increase the number of business visas granted to Indian nationals. The negotiation is a part of a potential trade deal and has triggered a debate within Sunak's top team.

Bloomberg reported that Trade Minister Greg Hands told the House of Commons on Wednesday that talks are complete on the majority of the deal, while business visas remain an area of "active negotiation". The trade deal agreement between India and the UK started in January this year and was expected to be finalised by Diwali (October 24, 2022), but could not be completed due to the lack of consensus.

On October 6, Home Secretary Suella Braverman expressed concerns over "loosening visa arrangements" saying that a trade agreement between the two countries will undermine Brexit objectives and encourage immigration to the UK.

Here is all you need to know about the visa deal that has caused a rift in Sunak's team:



What were Braverman's concerns on business visas?

A business visa is a travel authorization that allows a person to visit a foreign country for the purpose of business activities that do not include work or employment. Earlier, Truss was reportedly keen on signing the trade deal with India on October 24 which was impacted by Braverman's comments.



"I do have some reservations. Look at migration in this country -- the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants," Braverman had told The Spectator in an interview.

However, UK's trade minister said that increasing the number of temporary business visas for Indians was not similar to permanent migration. "In the area of trade, what we're talking about is mode four arrangements. These aren't immigration arrangements. These relate to business visas not for permanent settlement," Hands was quoted as saying.



He said that some 16 chapters across 26 policy areas have been agreed upon so far.

"We are working towards the best deal for both sides and won't sign until we have a deal that is fair, reciprocal, and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the UK economy," Hands said, adding that won't be signed "until it is fair, reciprocal and in best interests of UK's people and economy."





Why is FTA between India, UK important?

The Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK has been in the works for months. Under the new deal, customs duties on a wide variety of products traded between the two countries will be either removed or slashed significantly. "The content, depth and breadth of FTA are more important than the data it delivers," Hands told the House of Commons. He said a strong trade relation with India could help boost the UK economy by over £3 billion by 2035.

According to the numbers provided by the government, the UK is the 6th largest investor in India and has invested $32.18 billion in FDI between April 2000 and June 2022.

Among several debated issues on the FTA is the reduction of tariff on imported Scotch whiskey by India which is currently at 150%. British have asked for this to be lowered, while India has sought more time to work on it, CNBC reported.



"Tariffs on Scotch whisky going to India are currently at 150 percent. (We) can't guarantee to eliminate them," Hands told the House.

Braverman's radical views on immigration

A staunch Brexit supporter, Braverman is known to hold radical views on immigration. When riots broke out in Leicester after a cricket match last month between India and Pakistan, she blamed the "uncontrolled migration" for the situation.

"The unexamined drive towards multiculturalism as an end in itself combined with the corrosive aspects of identity politics has led us astray," Braverman had said. "A melting pot of cultures and a beacon of religious harmony. But even there, riots and civil disorder have taken place because of failures to integrate large numbers of newcomers. Such conflict has no place in the UK," Braverman had said, adding that it is not racist to control the borders.

"The way we will build a high-skilled and high-wage economy is by encouraging businesses to invest in capital and domestic labour. Not relying wholly on low-skilled foreign workers," she had said at a conference earlier this month.

Early this week when Sunak was criticised for appointing her the Home Secretary, he said that she would be focused on cracking down on criminals and defending the country's borders.





