India At #TokyoOlympics: When And Where To Watch All The Action

Day one of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is off to a great start with Saikhom Mirabai Chanu winning India's first medal at the Olympics. Despite setbacks in other events, India still have the chance to end the day with multiple medals.

Mirabai Chanu, Elavenil Valarivan, B Sai Praneeth, Saurabh Chaudhary and the men's and women's hockey teams are in action on Saturday.

Here is the schedule for Day one from an Indian perspective.

Time

Event

Athletes

10.20 am

Women's 49kg weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu

12.00 pm

Men's 10m Air Pistol shooting final

Saurabh Chaudhary

12.15 pm

Table tennis - women's singles round 1

Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho

1.00 pm

Table tennis - women's singles round 1

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergestroem

1.30 pm

Judo - Women's 48kg Repechage

Shushila Devi Likmabam (Depending on other competitors)

3.55 pm

Boxing - Men's Welterweight Round of 32

Vikas Yadav vs Quincy Okazawa

5.15 pm

Hockey - Women's Group stage

India vs Netherlands



Where can you watch all the Olympic Games action: Sony Ten network are the official Indian broadcast partners of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The events will be telecast in English on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Six, in Hindi on Sony Ten 3 and in Tamil and Telugu on Sony Ten 4.

All the events will also be streamed on the SonyLiv OTT platform.

When do the Olympic Events start: The Olympic Games action starts at 6 am IST.

In shooting, Saurabh Chaudhary has made it to the finals of the Men's 10m air pistol event while Abhishek Verma missed out. The women's 10m air rifle duo of Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan failed to make it to the final.

The Indian men's hockey team beat New Zealand 3-2 while the mixed archery team of Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari lost to South Korea.

In badminton, B Sai Praneeth was stunned by Israel's Misha Zilberman in his men's singles group D match.

In tennis, Sumit Nagal stunned the Asian Games champion Denis Istomin to move into the second round of the men's singles event.