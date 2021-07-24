India At #TokyoOlympics Day 2: When And Where To Watch All The Action

Day 2 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will see the likes of Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and MC Mary Kom get their campaigns underway.



After a sub-par day one, the Indian shooting contingent will be hoping to medal when Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker take part in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be in action in the men's 10m air rifle event.

London Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom will face off against Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez in the women's flyweight event. Sindhu, meanwhile, will face Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in her singles group match.

Here is the schedule for day two from an Indian perspective.

Time

Event

Athlete

6.30 am

Artistic Gymnastics - Women's qualification

Pranati Nayak

6.40 am

Rowing - Lightweight men's double sculls repechage

Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh

7.10 am

Badminton - Women's singles Group J

PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova

7.45 am

Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol final (If qualified)

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal

8.35 am

Sailing - Women's one person dinghy - laser radial races 1 and 2

Nethra Kumanam

10.30 am

Table Tennis - Men's singles round 2

G Sathiyan vs Siu Hang Lam

11.05 am

Sailing - Men's one person dinghy - laser radial races 1 and 2

Vishnu Saravanan

12.00 pm

Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle final (If qualified)

Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar

12.00 pm

Table Tennis - Women's singles round 2

Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska

1.30 pm

Boxing - Women's flyweight 51kg Round of 32

MC Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez

3.00 pm

Hockey - Men's Pool A

India vs Australia

3.06 pm

Boxing - Men's Lightweight 63kg Round of 32

Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack

3.32 pm

Swimming - Women's 100m backstroke heats

Maana Patel

4.26 pm

Swimming - Men's 100m backstroke heats

Srihari Natraj



Where can you watch all the Olympic Games action: Sony Ten network are the official Indian broadcast partners of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The events will be telecast in English on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Six, in Hindi on Sony Ten 3 and in Tamil and Telugu on Sony Ten 4.



All the events will also be streamed on the SonyLiv OTT platform.

When do the Olympic Events start: The Olympic Games action starts at 6 am IST.