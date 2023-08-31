The Supreme Court issued a public alert on Thursday, to warn people of phishing attack through a fake website, impersonating the actual website of the apex court.

Phishing refers to a fraudulent attempt at retrieving sensitive information by impersonating official websites or apps, or through delivery of malware into targeted systems.

According to the public notice, two malicious URLs - https://cbins.scigv.com/ (archive) and https://cbins.scigv.com/offence (archive) - were being used to solicit sensitive information from users.

"The attackers through the URL - https://cbins.scigv.com/offence "Offence of Money-Laundering" are soliciting personal details and confidential information. Any visitor to the above URLs is strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable perpetrators to steal the information," the notice read.



#SupremeCourt issues public alert about a fake website of Supreme Court which had been created for phishing attack.



Supreme Court states that it doesn’t seek any personal information, financial information or confidential information from any person. pic.twitter.com/w0kQIYLhP1 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 31, 2023

The notice informed that the domain name used by the Supreme Court is https://sci.gov.in, and it further stated that the SC registry "will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information."

The notice also urged those who may have divulged information on these websites to change their credentials, and report to their respective banks and credit card companies.