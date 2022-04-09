'Gota Go Home': Protesters Throng Galle Face Demanding Rajapaksa's Resignation

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Chants of GoHomeGota and GotaHora (thief) electrified the air as thousands gathered in the capital at Galle Face on Saturday afternoon demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The protesters carrying speakers, flags and hoardings walked the sea facing length of Galle Face road and surrounded the Presidential Secretariat building even as tense security personnel held the barricades.

"Give back the stolen money" reads the placard written in Sinhala



Nine-year old protester Sumwanthi who had come to the protest with her sister said, "I cycled all the way here with my sister because we no longer have money to afford a gas cylinder. My father has been standing in the queue for the last two days. I am unable to travel to school because we have to save every penny. This government is the reason for this state!"

Protesters sang folk songs in hopes of reminding Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka's history. "I am singing a song about the atrocities Sri Lanka has been through in the past and how we have come through strong, Jayaweera, who was there to protest, said.

"And I hope our President understands what he is putting our country through now," he added.

Protesters carrying bullhorns, placards and the Sri Lankan national flag surrounded the Presidential Secretariat building



Protesters armed with speakers and mics chanted, "Hora Hora, Gota Hora" which translates to "Thief Thief."

A 65-year-old Mariam D'Silva who had come alone said, "I am here because I hate Gotabaya Rajapaksa. He and his family have ruined my beautiful country".

Even as rain drizzled down, the protesters continued their chanting, singing and sloganeering.

Armed with a Sri Lankan flag, 45-year-old Waranmayane standing near the police barricades at the Presidential Secretariat building, relentlessly asked the security personnel to join the protests. "It is time to show your love for the country. And not protect the man who is bringing the country to its knees!"

Many Muslim protesters who had been present since Saturday morning, broke their iftaar fast in the protest area. "We have been fasting as it is Ramzan but being present here and show support to the people is also important."