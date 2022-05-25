Ransomware Attack Disrupts SpiceJet Operations, Delays Travels

Airlines company SpiceJet came under a ransomware attack on Tuesday night, leading to severe disruptions in its service throughout Wednesday morning, with multiple SpiceJet flights stuck across several airports in India.

At 8:30AM, the company tweeted out to announce the attack, and also stated that its IT department had 'contained and rectified' the issue. The tweet also mentioned that flight were now operating normally.

#ImportantUpdate: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022

Also Read: Gunman Shoots Dead At Least 21 People Including 19 Children In Texas School

However, several passengers continued to complain about ongoing disruptions throughout the morning. A passenger at Bagdogra airport, who claimed to to travelling with his wife having a fractured leg, complained of no updates from the airlines company as of 10:16AM.



Hi @flyspicejet we were supposed to depart from IXB at 9 am today and there are still no updates from anyone.

Worst part we boarded the flight and then this update came when the attack was last night and my wife is here with me with fractured leg waiting in vain pic.twitter.com/UBZmxCaWCu — Himanshu Maheshwari (@himannshum) May 25, 2022

Yet another passenger tweeted out at 9:36AM that his fully boarded flight has been stuck for over 3 hours with no updates.

Operating normally?? We are stuck here since 3 hrs and 45 mins? Neither cancelling nor operating, sitting in the flight not even the airport. No breakfast, no response! pic.twitter.com/dAfdIjzVzH — Mudit Shejwar (@mudit_shejwar) May 25, 2022

The attack happened just days after a SpiceJet flight was stopped at Delhi Airport for non-payment to the Airports Authority of India. A year ago, SpiceJet was assigned 'cash-and-carry' status by AAI - which means that the airline company will have to pay on a per flight basis instantly to avail parking and landing facilities at airports.