Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar Wins Silver

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in the men's 55kg final, missing the gold medal to Malaysia's Mohammad Aniq bin Kasdan. This is India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Sargar was in the lead after he successfully lifted 135 kg in clean and jerk, but was unable to lift 139 kgs in clean and jerk even in a second attempt. While he was on top with a total 248 kg lift, Aniq Kasdan surpassed him by lifting 142 kg. Kasdan managed to lift it in his third attempt and trumped Sargar with a total of 249kgs. Dilanka Isuru Kumara Yodage of Sri Lanka stood in third place, winning bronze with 225kgs.

Also read: Explained: How Tamil Nadu Bagged The Hosting Rights For Chess Olympiad 2022

Sargar is said to have injured himself in the last attempt to lift 139 kgs. He outperformed all his opponents in the snatch section and was leading by six kgs. However, he faltered while in the clean and jerk round to lift the 139 kgs.

Sargar Sargar is 21 years old and hails from Maharashtra's Sangli. In February, Sargar broke the Commonwealth and the National record to secure a gold medal in the men's 55 kg category in the Singapore Weightlifting International.