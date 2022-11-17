British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has approved a youth mobility partnership scheme with India that offers 3,000 visas to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indians every year to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

This was announced on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia's Bali.





"We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India's defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger," Modi said after meeting Sunak. This was Modi's first meeting with Sunak who assumed office last month.

Was great to meet PM @RishiSunak in Bali. India attaches great importance to robust 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 ties. We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India's defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger. pic.twitter.com/gcCt35m1uw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2022

Here is all you need to know about the new scheme between India and UK:

The scheme will offer 3,000 visas to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indians every year to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

"I know first-hand the incredible value of the deep cultural and historic ties we have with India. I am pleased that even more of India's brightest young people will now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer – and vice-versa - making our economies and societies richer."Sunak was quoted as saying by the PTI after he approved the visa deal with India.

The two leaders discussed issues such as trade, defence and security, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office. "The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and progress on the Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations," it said.



The Downing Street said India is the first country to benefit from such a scheme.

Sunak also thanked Modi for the "overwhelming response" of the Indian people to his appointment as UK Prime Minister.













