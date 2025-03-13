Hyderabad police and the Telangana government are facing criticism for the arrest of two women journalists over a YouTube video critical of state Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party.

Hyderabad Police arrested YouTube journalists Revathi Pogadadanda (44), managing director of YouTube channel Pulse Digital News Network, and Thanvi Yadav (25), a journalist for airing a “derogatory” video where an elderly man is allegedly using expletives against the Chief Minister.

The police also detained a third person, identified as X user ‘NippuKodi’.

The Editors Guild of India issued a statement expressing concern and calling upon the Telangana government to safeguard the journalists’ rights and ensure due process is followed. The Guild, however, refrained from commenting on the content of the video though flagged the language used by the old man commenting that it “contained allegedly derogatory language and failed to meet ethical journalistic standards.”

The Delhi Union of Journalists also issued a statement condemning the arrest.

What is the Case About?

The Hyderabad City Police on March 12 arrested journalists Revathi Pogadadanda and Thanvi Yadav for posting a YouTube video that was critical of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The duo were arrested from their homes in the early hours of the morning at 5 am and produced before a local court which remanded them to 14 days in jail.

According to news reports, 12 plainclothes police officials reached Revathi’s home in the early hours of the morning and detained her. The police seized Revathi and her husband Chaitanya’s phones, laptops and other digital devices. The police also seized two laptops, and other digital devices including two hard disks, and seven CPUs, from the Pulse News office before sealing it as part of the investigation.

Shortly before her arrest, Revathi shared a video on social media saying: “Cops at my doorstep! They want to arrest me. They may pick me up and take me.” In the short clip, Revathi added, “One thing is clear: Revanth Reddy wants to put pressure on me and my family and threaten me.”

#Telangana: "I woke up about 30 mins ago, the time is about 5.15 now. The police showed up half an hour ago," journalist @revathitweets stated in a self-recorded video at her residence.



"The police might pick me and take me. So I thought I should tell everybody. One thing is… pic.twitter.com/MMT5lFWR7H — South First (@TheSouthfirst) March 12, 2025

The duo were arrested at around 5 am.

Who are the People Arrested?

Revathi Pogadadanda, is a senior journalist and managing director of Pulse Digital News Network - a Hyderabad-based news channel on YouTube. Pulse News was launched on YouTube in November 2024. Since then it has amassed 10.6k subscribers and has uploaded 1,586 videos.

According to news reports, this is not the first time Revathi has faced arrests. In 2019, Revathi alleged harassment and accused the then-Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, which is now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government of targeting her. Revathi’s critics are quick to point out that the senior journalist has now joined hands with the same government that once targeted her. Even the video of the old man was shot at the BRS headquarters.

What Does the FIR Say?

The Hyderabad police filed an FIR following a complaint filed by a state secretary with the Congress Social Media Cell who alleged that the video that was being circulated on social media platforms is an interview of an individual who is provoking and using derogatory and abusive statements against CM Reddy.

The police invoked section 67 of the Information and Technology Act, which pertains to transmitting obscene material along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) like sections 111, 61(2), 353(2), and 352 which deal with spreading false information, public disturbance, and intentional insult.

According to the police, the women journalists were involved in “social media trolling”. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) P Viswaprasad said, the video - released just ahead of the state assembly’s Budget session, was part of an “orchestrated plan to insult, defame, and abuse the CM”.

The alleged video was shot at BRS headquarters (the opposition) in Banjara Hills in February and released on March 10…The content of the video is vulgar, derogatory, insulting, and abusive, crossing all levels of decency,” the police said.

“The accused have been doing this repeatedly and posting on social media for fame and views. We have evidence that they have received monetary incentives from the BRS party. We will investigate every aspect,” Viswaprasad said.

What Are the Arguments?

Congress party has reacted to the criticism and defended police action saying there was “enough evidence against the two YouTubers”.

“Revathi and her team have links with the BRS and have been, since the past two months, propagating the social media content of the BRS party. In this social media content, the police have gathered evidence that there are derogatory comments and untruths which are being spread to hoodwink the common people, general secretary of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Manavata Rai told The Indian Express. “The two have been spreading defamatory content and have been arrested for violating several sections of the IT ACT and BNS,” he added.

Advocate Jakkula Laxman said his clients were arrested for doing their job. “They interviewed a common man who was angry with the government and put it on their channel. They were well within their right to do so,” Laxman said addressing the media. The advocate alleged that the police also “misbehaved” with his clients and that the judge had “taken note of the police excesses”.

How Has Everyone Reacted?

The opposition has called the arrest “a testament to the ongoing emergency-style rule in the state” while the media fraternity has condemned the same.

“The arrest of journalists who posted a video of a farmer expressing the hardships he faces under the Congress government is the culmination of this government’s restrictive rule. There is no freedom of the media under public rule!,” BRS working president KT Rama Rao wrote on X.

The senior leader also took a dig at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi saying: “Kya Yahi Hain Aap Ki “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan”?... Arresting two women journalists in the wee hours of the morning!! What is their crime? Giving voice to the public opinion on incompetent & corrupt Congress Govt. Last I checked, the Constitution of India that you hold regularly, upholds Freedom of Speech, Mr Gandhi.”

“Telangana Arrests two journalists for criticising CM for spreading falsehood inciting divisions to disturb law and order Really? Arrest is not the solution. It is the result of a contagious disease called : Intolerance!” senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal wrote on X.

Telangana



Arrests two journalists for criticising CM for spreading falsehood inciting divisions to disturb law and order



Really ?



Arrest is not the solution



It is the result of a contagious disease called :



The Editors’ Guild issued statements calling for a fair probe while the Delhi Union of Journalists condemned the arrest uring the Telanagana government to drop all charges against these journalists. “This is yet another attack on freedom of press,’ the DUJ said.