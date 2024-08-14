The Centre for Arbitration of Sports today dismissed Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea denying her a chance at a silver medal in the freestyle 50 kg wrestling category at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This means, Phogat stands disqualified from the event and loses all her wins, points or rankings through the competition.

The order today is operational and CAS ad hoc division is slated to give its reasoned order by August 16, 6 pm Paris time. On August 13, the international sports arbitration body extended its deadline again to give its verdict which was originally scheduled for August 10.





The decision today marks an end to Phogat’s career which has seen much struggle. The Indian wrestler on August 8 announced her retirement from the sport a day after she was disqualified from the final bout for being overweight by 100 grams.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed her disappointment over the decision and extended the committee's full support towards Phogat, including exploring legal options. "The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being," the press release read.

Failed weigh-in, retirement from wrestling



On August 7, the Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight by 100 grams. Phogat was set to compete against US wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold.

Hours after her disqualification, Phogat appealed against her disqualification. However, according to a CAS press release Phogat did not request urgent interim measures. “The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first,” it said.



Instead, Phogat then amended her appeal and sought to share the silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.



“An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was due to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day (the Challenged Decision),” the press release read.

On August 8, even as she waited for her appeal to be heard by the Centre for Arbitration of Sports ad hoc division, Phogat announced her retirement from the sport. The prolific athlete hung up her gloves after 23 years.







Phogat’s journey from the time she won her semi-finals till the morning of the final bout is heartbreaking. The Indian wrestler and her team struggled to lose 2 kgs overnight. However, after 14 hours, they managed to shed only 1.9 kgs. The last 100 grams stubbornly stayed on.



On August 9, Dr Annabelle Bennett, sitting as a Sole Arbitrator, heard Phogat’s plea. French pro bono lawyers Joelle Monlouis, Estelle Ivanova, Habbine Estelle Kim and Charles Amson represented Phogat, while senior advocate Harish Salve and sports lawyer Vidushpat Singhania stood for the Indian Olympic Association.

Didn’t commit fraud, Right to nutrition a fundamental right

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat argued that she did not commit any fraud. She submitted her two kg weight gain was due to a body’s natural process during recovery. Phogat stressed that she was within the prescribed weight limit on the first day of the wrestling competition, and that it was an athlete’s fundamental right to care for one’s body with necessary nutrients for recovery.

The plea added that It is only this way that humanly, she would be able to continue to participate in the physically demanding Paris 2024 Games - throughout the day and make it to the finals.