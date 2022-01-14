Novak Djokovic Faces Deportation As Australia Cancels Visa On Health Grounds

Novak Djokovic's Australian visa has been cancelled for the second time on the grounds of health and good order with the Serb facing deportation. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his personal power to cancel the World No 1 tennis player's visa days after a federal circuit court quashed an earlier cancellation citing improper procedure.

Hawke used his power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Djokovic "on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so".

Djokovic faces deportation and would also be banned from applying for an Australian visa for at least three years.



Djokovic can, and most likely, will challenge the cancellation once again in court as his bid to win a 10th Australian Open title hangs in the balance.

The Serb is the first seed in the men's draw of the Australian Open which begins on January 17. Djokovic's lawyers hope that his appeal can be fast-tracked with a favourable judgement due on Sunday before the tournament begins on Monday.



Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, has been criticised for his stance against being vaccinated in the midst of a global pandemic.

The Serb saw his visa being cancelled after landing in Melbourne as Australian Border Force officials believed he did not have enough evidence to support his medical exemption against getting the vaccine.

Djokovic had received his exemption after stating that he contracted COVID-19 on December 16. Australian vaccination guidelines state that people can be exempted from getting the vaccine for up to six months after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, Djokovic falsely claimed on his travel form that he did not travel 14 days before his arrival in Australia from Spain after pictures emerged of him in Belgrade on Christmas. Djokovic apologised and blamed his agent for the apparent mistake.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner also attended events after his positive test including a prize giving ceremony for children at a tennis academy and an interview with the French newspaper L'Equipe.

