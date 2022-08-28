The twin towers in Noida have been razed to the ground after a controlled explosion of the two structures was carried out on Sunday afternoon. People had gathered around the area to catch a glimpse of the demolition, said to be India's biggest demolition carried out using 3700kgs of explosives. Over 5000 people living in the adjoining areas were evacuated in view of the massive demolition.

Also Read:Noida Twin Towers To Be Demolished In 12 Secs: What Will Be The Impact?



The visuals of the demolition showed clouds of dust engulfing the entire area as the two skyscrapers were reduced to rubble within seconds of the explosion.







While ambulances and the NDRF personnel were put on standby, no untoward accident happened during the explosion. Hospitals in Noida had also been asked to stay prepared in case of any casualties.

The illegal Noida Twin Towers, which is even taller than Qutub Minar, were razed to the ground following a Supreme Court order. It is said to be India's highest structures ever to be demolished. The blast is believed to leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris which will be disposed of in adherence to the Construction and Demolition, Waste Management Rules, 2016.

On August 31, 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers, which had come up in violation of building bye-laws inside Supertech's Emerald Court group housing society. The two 40-story towers, that stood on Noida-Greater Noida expressway, housed over 900 flats in an area of around 7.5 lakh sq. feet. Over the past few weeks, explosives were planted on every floor of the building.

Experts had said that the demolition would trigger vibrations of one-tenth of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale.



















