Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize

Journalists Maria Ressa of Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia have won the Nobel Peace Prize award for the year 2021. "The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace," the committee wrote on Twitter.

"Ms Ressa and Mr Muratov are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia," Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a news conference.

On being awarded, Ressa, while speaking to Norwegian TV2 said the award would give her and her colleagues "tremendous energy to continue the fight." In 2012, Ressa co-founded a digital media company for investigative journalism named Rappler. Muratov is the co-founder of independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which started in 1993. He has been an advocate of freedom of speech in Russia for decades.











