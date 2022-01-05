Mumbai Police Urge Public To Come Forward With Info On Bulli Bai Case

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday urged the public to share any information they might have on the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

In a press conference, Nagrale said that three people have been arrested in the case. Vishal Kumar Jha, a 21-year-old second-year engineering student from Bengaluru is currently in the Mumbai Police's custody while Shweta Singh from Uttarakhand is currently in transit custody. The city police is currently in the process of acquiring the custody of another suspect from Uttarakhand.

Nagrale said that the 'Bulli Bai' app was launched on December 31, 2021 and a case was registered with the Mumbai Police on January 2, 2022. Apart from the app, a Twitter handle was also created by the same name.



"We carried a technical analysis of the app and the Twitter handle and found that it had five followers which were made to spread the app. We were able to track down three of them from their Twitter handles," Nagrale said.

Stating that the crime had been committed online, Nagrale said no further information on the case could be divulged as that would lead the other possible accused to delete any information from the internet.

The police suspect that the three identified so far could be a part of a larger group and urged the public to come forward and share any information they have on the case to help the police with their investigation.

The Delhi Police is also investigating the 'Bulli Bai' app case with the Delhi Commission for Women issuing a notice to the cyber crime unit demanding an arrest in the case.

Over the New Year, an app named 'Bulli Bai' was created on GitHub that put up images and profiles of Muslim women 'auction'. The 'Bulli Bai' app is similar to the 'Sulli Deals' app where Muslim women with strong presence on social media were put on 'auction' via Github in July 2021.

At least three cases were filed and two FIRs registered after the Sulli Deals incident in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

