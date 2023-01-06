Jenny Ortega and Gwendoline Christie starrer 'Wednesday' was at the number one spot for TV shows trending on Netflix India this Friday. The show has continued to gain traction in India, remaining on the trending list since its November release.

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili', which was released on Netflix last week, was the most-watched film.

Other TV shows trending on Netflix included 'Emily in Paris' starring Lily Collins and 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' starring Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary. Multi-starrer 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' and 'Double XL' starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha were among the trending films on Netflix in India.

Here's a look at what made it to the top five films and TV shows on Netflix this Friday:

Top 5 TV Shows

#5: Emily In Paris

#4: The Glory

#3: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

#2: Kaleidoscope

#1: Wednesday

Top 5 Movies

#5: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

#4: DSP

#3: Gatta Kusthi

#2: Double XL

#1: Mili