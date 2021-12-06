Nagaland On Edge After Indian Security Forces 'Mistakenly' Kill Civilians

In a tragic incident in Nagaland, at least 11 civilians were shot dead by security forces in Mon district on Sunday. While the government has promised a high-level probe, the security forces called it a case of 'mistaken identity' after security operations went awry.

The incident was followed by violent clashes between villagers and the security officials in which a soldier was killed.The government has appealed for peace in the state.

What Happened In Nagaland?

Following intelligence inputs about a Bolero car allegedly carrying insurgents on Saturday, the Army had planned an operation to ambush "certain elements" of the banned National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) faction. A 'similar' vehicle was spotted at around 5:30pm when the security forces ambushed it. That vehicle was carrying villagers.

In its official statement, forces said they realised the error and took the two injured locals for medical treatment.

Six people were killed when the forces fired on the vehicle, and two succumbed on way to hospital.

The preliminary report by Nagaland Police described the six civilians as "unarmed... travelling in an open Mahindra pick-up in broad daylight" who died in the initial firing.

Few hours later, as the news of incident spread in the area, locals surrounded the forces. This was a result after security forces (the 21 Para Special Forces of the Army, according to the FIR), the police report said, were "wrapping... the dead bodies in tarpaulin sheets to take back to their base camp".

At around 7.30 pm, according to reports, the forces were attacked by the villagers. In the ensuing clashes, guns were also snatched from the soldiers. Initially, the forces fired aerial shots as warning for the protesting villagers, but it was followed by firing from both sides resulting in more casualties and injuries. Three vehicles belonging to the security forces were set ablaze. This resulted in the death of eight more civilians and one soldier.

What Is The Death Toll?

While the apex tribal body of Nagaland has said 17 people have died in the incident, the police maintained that the death toll is14. Nagaland remained on the edge on Sunday, day after the firing incident. Angry villagers marched to the Assam Rifles camp and went on a rampage, according to a report in The Times Of India. A civilian was killed as they forces opened fire at the crowd.

What Action Has Been Taken?

An FIR has been lodged against the paramilitary forces over the firing incident. According to the FIR, no prior information of the counter-insurgency operation was given to local police which, they said, proved that the intention of the forces was to "murder and injure civilians".

Assam Rifles, in a statement on Sunday morning, said it 'deeply regretted' the incident that took place in the aftermath of security operations. "Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland," it said in the statement.



They said that the incident is being investigated and that "appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law". However, they did not mention the exact number of casualties that took place in the incident. On the Assam Rifles website where the banner reads, "force that binds the North East", there's no mention of the incident.

The security forces have maintained that this was a case of "mistaken identity" which led to civilian killings in Nagaland.

Condemning the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a probe and said, "The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the civilian killings. "Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland's Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," Shah wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has granted an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next kin of people killed in the firing incident.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior ministers to discuss the Nagaland situation. Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha at 3pm over the incident.