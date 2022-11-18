The weekend is here and so is the weekly dose of entertainment on Netflix. If you're looking for shows or movies to watch over the weekend, the Netflix top 10 list is a good place to start. Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao starrer Monica, O My Darling, which released last week, was on top of the list.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha which was mired in controversies in the run-up to its release in August, was on number 8, and on its sixth week on the list.

Other films on the list included The Ghost, its Hindi dubbed version, and the second Enola Holmes movie. Take a look at the list of the 10 films that were trending on Netflix India this week:



#10 Lost Bullet 2









#9 Falling for Christmas





#8 Laal Singh Chaddha





#7 Sinam





#6 Enola Holmes









#5 The Ghost





#4 Bullet Train

#3 Enola Holmes 2





#2 The Ghost (Hindi)









#1 Monica, O My Darling







