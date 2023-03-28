The Income Tax Department extended the deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar by three months to June 30, 2023.

After that, on July 1 and after, the PAN would become inoperative following penalties would apply:

No refund would be made against such PANs Interest on these refunds would also not be paid as long as the PAN would remain inoperative Any tax deducted at source or tax collected at source would be done at higher rates

The deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar was previously March 31, 2022. This deadline was extended by a year to March 31, 2023.

Those who linked their PAN and Aadhaar during this extension though were liable to pay ₹1,000. This fee is still applicable to those who link their PAN and Adhaar till June 30 this year.

However, this new set of guidelines does not apply to those who are exempt from linking their PAN and Aadhaar. This includes: NRIs, people who are not citizens of India, those above the age of 80 and state residents of Assam, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The release can be seen here.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar?

1. Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in

2. Select the option to link PAN with Adhaar in the 'Quick Option Menu' or from the Main Menu.









3. Enter the appropriate PAN and Aadhaar number. This step also restates the fact that ₹1000 has to be paid.













4. Authenticate the PAN and Aadhaar linkage through a one-time password sent to the Adhaar-linked phone number

5. Pay the fee of ₹1000





How to check if a PAN and Aadhaar have been linked?

1. Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in

2. Click on 'Link Aadhaar Status' in the pane to the left









3. Enter the PAN And Aadhaar details of the taxpayer

4. A successfully linked PAN and Aadhaar will display the following message



















