Six people, including the pilot, were killed in Uttarakhand today after a helicopter carrying the pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath on Tuesday. According to reports, seven people were on-board when the accident took place.



Six dead bodies have been recovered, while the rescue operation by Uttarakhand Police and NDRF teams is still underway.

#UPDATE | Uttarakhand Police and teams of NDRF have reached the spot where the helicopter crashed in Phata.



Six people died in the crash. pic.twitter.com/botDsivuDf — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

The Uttarakhand state government has ordered a probe into the incident. "SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident," chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a tweet.

केदारनाथ के समीप गरुड़ चट्टी में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश में कुछ लोगों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। राहत और बचाव कार्य हेतु SDRF और जिला प्रशासन की टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंच चुकी है। इस दु:खद घटना के विस्तृत जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 18, 2022

What happened?

The helicopter was ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath to Guptkashi when it crashed just after taking off. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter VT-RPN with five passengers had just taken off from Kedarnath when it crashed over a valley near Garud Chatti where the weather was cloudy. The aviation body has now ordered a probe into the incident.

PM, President condole accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu condoled the death of people in the accident. "The news of the death of many pilgrims including the pilot in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham is very sad," President Murmu wrote on Twitter.





केदारनाथ धाम के पास हुए हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में पायलट सहित कई तीर्थयात्रियों के निधन का समाचार बहुत दुखद है। अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 18, 2022





PM Modi expressed anguish over the accident and said, "Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families."





Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 18, 2022



