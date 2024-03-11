The first image of Catherine (also known as Kate), Princess of Wales, released by the Royal Family since her abdominal surgery in January has been removed by global news agencies Associated Press, AFP, and Reuters, citing manipulation.

Following severe backlash, the official social media handles of the Prince and Princess of Wales purportedly quoted Princess Kate as saying she was responsible for the manipulation "like many amateur photographers" she "occasionally experiments with editing".

The future Queen of England underwent a planned abdominal surgery on January 17, and was reportedly expected to remain at The London Clinic for a period of 10-14 days.

Following speculations and conspiracy theories regarding her condition due to months of absence from public view, along with lack of details on the surgery from the Royal Family, the photo in question was released to the media and on social media, on the occasion of Mother's Day in Britain.





It was posted on the official X and Instagram handles of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Click here to view the image on Instagram.

AP retracted the photo "because closer inspection revealed the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards".

AFP also retracted it, and issued a note to its clients stating, "It has come to light that this handout photo… issued by Kensington Palace today of the Princess of Wales and her kids had been altered and therefore it was withdrawn from AFP systems."



Reuters also removed the image citing "a post-publication review", while Getty Images called the photo "problematic", while removing it. Furthermore, AP and Reuters highlighted an inconsistency around the sleeve of Princess Kate's daughter Charlotte as evidence of manipulation.





This comes at a time when the British Royal Family has been under intense media attention following the simultaneous hospitalisation of King Charles III for a treatment for enlarged prostate, which led to the diagnosis of an unspecified form of cancer.



Princess Kate's last public appearance was attending a church service at the Sandringham estate last Christmas.