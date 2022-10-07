Mob Barges Into Karnataka Madrasa, Performs Pooja; 9 Booked: All You Need To Know
Mahmud Gawan Madrasa is a heritage site portected by the ASI in Karnataka's Bidar district.
A mob allegedly barged into a heritage madrasa in Karnataka's Bidar district on Thursday and performed pooja on a part of the premises. According to police, nine people have been booked while four have been arrested for the incident at the Mahmud Gawan madrasa and the situation was under control.
Here are all the updates on the incident:
What happened?
On Thursday, a group of people from a Dussehra procession entered the Mahmud Gawan madrasa and performed pooja in a corner of the madrasa. The madrasa, built in the 1460s, is a heritage site, declared by the Archeological Survey of India. It is also enlisted on the list of monuments of national importance.
A video of the incident was shared on social media by Asaduddin Owaisi and several others that showed drums being beaten outside the madrasa while some people from the procession were performed pooja inside while raising slogans.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident in his tweet and slammed the BJP government in Karnataka. He accused it of promoting such activities to "demean Muslims".
Reports quoted eyewitnesses saying that the nine people who were part of the procession performed the pooja while the police were also present there.
Why were there protests?
Locals and members of the Muslim community staged protests in front of the Town Police station against the alleged trespassing of the madrasa after the video went viral. The protesters dispersed after Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar and circle inspector of Police Sathish convinced them that appropriate action would be taken.
According to the Indian Express, they alleged that the madrasa structure was "damaged as the mob broke a coconut during the pooja". While the police haven't confirmed it, Superintendant of Police, Mahesh Meghannavar said that nine people were booked for "trespassing into the heritage structure".
The police have assured the protesters of strict action against the culprits.
A complaint was filed by Syed Mubashir Ali. The police filed an FIR against Naresh Gauli, Prakash, Vinu, Manna, Sagar Banti, Jagadish Gauli, Arun Gauli, Gorakh Gauli and one other person, The Hindu reported.
