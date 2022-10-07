A mob allegedly barged into a heritage madrasa in Karnataka's Bidar district on Thursday and performed pooja on a part of the premises. According to police, nine people have been booked while four have been arrested for the incident at the Mahmud Gawan madrasa and the situation was under control.





Karnataka | Bidar police booked nine people for allegedly trespassing into Mahmud Gawan madrasa, a heritage site & performing puja during Dasara festivities yesterday; Members of Muslim community staged a protest



The situation is under control: Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar pic.twitter.com/8Gw68IpRrg — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022





Here are all the updates on the incident:



What happened?

On Thursday, a group of people from a Dussehra procession entered the Mahmud Gawan madrasa and performed pooja in a corner of the madrasa. The madrasa, built in the 1460s, is a heritage site, declared by the Archeological Survey of India. It is also enlisted on the list of monuments of national importance.

A video of the incident was shared on social media by Asaduddin Owaisi and several others that showed drums being beaten outside the madrasa while some people from the procession were performed pooja inside while raising slogans.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident in his tweet and slammed the BJP government in Karnataka. He accused it of promoting such activities to "demean Muslims".

Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims pic.twitter.com/WDw1Gd1b93 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 6, 2022

Reports quoted eyewitnesses saying that the nine people who were part of the procession performed the pooja while the police were also present there.

Why were there protests?

Locals and members of the Muslim community staged protests in front of the Town Police station against the alleged trespassing of the madrasa after the video went viral. The protesters dispersed after Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar and circle inspector of Police Sathish convinced them that appropriate action would be taken.

According to the Indian Express, they alleged that the madrasa structure was "damaged as the mob broke a coconut during the pooja". While the police haven't confirmed it, Superintendant of Police, Mahesh Meghannavar said that nine people were booked for "trespassing into the heritage structure".



The police have assured the protesters of strict action against the culprits.

A complaint was filed by Syed Mubashir Ali. The police filed an FIR against Naresh Gauli, Prakash, Vinu, Manna, Sagar Banti, Jagadish Gauli, Arun Gauli, Gorakh Gauli and one other person, The Hindu reported.