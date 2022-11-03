Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Shot At During March; 1 Dead, Several Inured
Khan was rushed to hospital with injuries in his shin, while senator Faisal Javed Khan also sustained injuries
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was injured in a firing during a march in Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday. One person is said to have died in the incident and several others injured. Khan was taken to the hospital along with the others who were injured.
The gunman has been arrested, reported Pakistan's Geo TV.
What exactly happened?
According to Pakistani politician Asad Umar, a man opened fire with an automatic weapon and many people are said to have been injured. Umar told Reuters, "A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are wounded. Imran Khan is also injured."
Khan is said to have received an injury in his shin and has been taken to hospital.
Pakistan senator Faisal Javed Khan was also injured in the incident. In a video tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Faisal Khan — himself covered in blood after sustaining injuries — can be heard saying he wished a speedy recovery for Imran Khan. He is also heard saying one person succumbed to their injuries.
In further tweets, PTI shared videos of Khan standing and waving to crowds before he was taken to the hospital.
The assailants opened fire in Wazirabad where Khan was leading a march to Islamabad.
Khan was standing on top of a container when the assailant shot at him from the streets.
Multiple others were injured in the firing. PTI's Hammad Azhar said on Twitter that PTI members Ahmed Chattha sustained two gunshot wounds, Omer Meyer was injured in his leg and Rashid, a PTI worker was injured in his arm.
Khan managed to stand on top of a container and wave at crowds before he was taken to the hospital.
A video of one of the assailants was shared by multiple news outlets including Geo TV and Pakistani journalists, where he is heard saying Khan was misguiding people of the country. The man says, "He was misguiding people, this Imran Khan, and I could not tolerate it. And I killed him... I tried my best to kill him."
He said his aim was to only harm Khan and no one else and he took the decision suddenly. "I took the decision the day the march began from Lahore," the man said.
When asked if someone had put him up to this, he said he was alone and had come on a bike to location where he shot the former prime minister.
How has the Pakistani government reacted?
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and promised support to the local authorities to carry out an investigation. "Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics," the prime minister said.
Pakistan president Arif Alvi expressed condolences for the death of the worker and said he had asked for reports from authorities. He said, "Strongly condemn heinous assasination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery & of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident."
