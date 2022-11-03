Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was injured in a firing during a march in Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday. One person is said to have died in the incident and several others injured. Khan was taken to the hospital along with the others who were injured.

The gunman has been arrested, reported Pakistan's Geo TV.

What exactly happened?

According to Pakistani politician Asad Umar, a man opened fire with an automatic weapon and many people are said to have been injured. Umar told Reuters, "A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are wounded. Imran Khan is also injured."

Khan is said to have received an injury in his shin and has been taken to hospital.

Pakistan senator Faisal Javed Khan was also injured in the incident. In a video tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Faisal Khan — himself covered in blood after sustaining injuries — can be heard saying he wished a speedy recovery for Imran Khan. He is also heard saying one person succumbed to their injuries.

In further tweets, PTI shared videos of Khan standing and waving to crowds before he was taken to the hospital.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

The assailants opened fire in Wazirabad where Khan was leading a march to Islamabad.

Khan was standing on top of a container when the assailant shot at him from the streets.

Multiple others were injured in the firing. PTI's Hammad Azhar said on Twitter that PTI members Ahmed Chattha sustained two gunshot wounds, Omer Meyer was injured in his leg and Rashid, a PTI worker was injured in his arm.

Omer Meyer has one gun shot wound in his leg. He is stable. Our pti worker Rashid has an injured hand and he is also stable. Faisal Javed had a close call with the bullet scratching his cheek He is also stable. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 3, 2022





I am with Ahmed Chattha. He is out of danger. He has 2 gunshot wounds, one in each thigh. The wounds are not deep and he is being operated upon to remove the bullets. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 3, 2022

Khan managed to stand on top of a container and wave at crowds before he was taken to the hospital.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

A senior member of the PTI and Pakistani politician, Fawad Chaudhry, called it a planned assassination attempt. He said, " It was a well planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan,the assassin planned to kill Imran khan and leadership of PTI, it was not 9 MM it was burst from automatic weapon, no two opinions about that it was narrow escape."

It was a well planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan,the assassin planned to kill Imran khan and leadership of PTI, it was not 9 MM it was burst from automatic weapon, no two opinions about that it was narrow escape — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 3, 2022

Why was Khan attacked?



A video of one of the assailants was shared by multiple news outlets including Geo TV and Pakistani journalists, where he is heard saying Khan was misguiding people of the country. The man says, "He was misguiding people, this Imran Khan, and I could not tolerate it. And I killed him... I tried my best to kill him."

He said his aim was to only harm Khan and no one else and he took the decision suddenly. "I took the decision the day the march began from Lahore," the man said.

When asked if someone had put him up to this, he said he was alone and had come on a bike to location where he shot the former prime minister.

How has the Pakistani government reacted?

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and promised support to the local authorities to carry out an investigation. "Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics," the prime minister said.

Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics. 2/2 https://t.co/LWMUW03kQb — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

Pakistan president Arif Alvi expressed condolences for the death of the worker and said he had asked for reports from authorities. He said, "Strongly condemn heinous assasination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery & of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident."

Strongly condemn heinous assasination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery & of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 3, 2022



