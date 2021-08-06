2022 ICSE And ISC Board Exam Syllabus Bifurcated; First Sem To Be MCQ

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced that the 2021-22 academic year for class 10 and 12 students will be divided into two semesters with separate exams to be held for each semester. The exam for the first semester will be held online and will be in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format.

The CISCE have also announced a reduced syllabus for ICSE and ISC students with the syllabus being almost equally divided between the two semesters.

The exams for the first semester will be held online in November 2021 and will only be based on the syllabus covered in semester one.

The second semester exams will be held in March/April 2022 and will only be based on the syllabus covered in semester two. The CISCE have stated that a decision on conducting the exams in an online and offline mode will be taken depending on the situation of the pandemic.

For ISCE exams, each question paper will be for 80/100 while question papers for ISC exams will be for 70/80. The weightage of marks for each semester will be halved when computing the board results.

Students belonging to the ISC board will also undergo practical or project work for each semester. Depending on the situation of the pandemic, the CISCE will decide if the practical exams will be held in person or online.

ICSE students will be subject to internal assessment for each semester.

Stating that the syllabus for classes 9 and 11 remain unchanged, the CISCE said that no examinations will be held for these classes.