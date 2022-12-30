Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday, aged 99. Heeraben Modi was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after she fell ill.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद मोदी जी की माताजी, श्रीमती हीरा बा के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।



इस मुश्किल समय में, मैं उन्हें और उनके परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं और प्यार व्यक्त करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 30, 2022





"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," Modi wrote in a tweet after his mother's death.





शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022





Heeraben was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad on Wednesday where the doctors on Thursday said her condition was stable and she was "recovering".

Modi was scheduled to visit Bengal today. However, he will now attend the programmes via video conferencing, the Prime Minister Office said.

"PM @narendramodi will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council."





PM @narendramodi will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council. https://t.co/eqOSpQcFZe — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2022

Condoling the death of PM's mother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with Modi and his family. "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Mrs. Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family," he wrote in a tweet.

BJP leaders like Amit Shah and Rajpath Singh also condoled the demise of PM's mother.

"Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world," home minister Sah said in his tweet.

'Deeply pained' by the death of PM's mother, defence minister Rajnath Singh said, "The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief."





प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022



