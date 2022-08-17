MHA Disputes Hardeep Singh Puri's Tweet, Says No Flats For Rohingyas

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified on Wednesday that no directions had been given by it to provide flats meant for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to Rohingyas present in India. The ministry said media reports had made this claim. The media reports mostly followed what Hardeep Puri, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum and Natural Gas had tweeted earlier in the day, saying Rohingya refugees will be moved to flats in the Bakkarwala area of Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a series of tweets refuted what was said by Puri. "With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," it said.

With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022





The clarification added that while the Delhi government had suggested that the Rohingya refugees be moved to another location, that was not happening. "Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA," the MHA said.

Also read: 9-Year-Old Dalit Boy From Rajasthan Dies, Police Say No 'Caste Angle'

It said according to law, "illegal foreigners" had to be kept in detentions centres before being deported and urged the Delhi government to declare the "present location" of the Rohingyas as a detentions centre.





Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022





These tweets have come hours after Puri's tweets, with the MHA disputing tweets by its own minister. Puri's tweets in the early hours of Wednesday said, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection."

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022





The tweet had also tagged the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office. Puri further said, "Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India's refugee policy deliberately linking it to #CAA will be disappointed. India respects & follows @UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed."

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

The Modi government has made efforts to repatriate the Rohingyas who are a minority community in Myanmar. Over a thousand of them live in tents in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj. Fires in 2021 and 2018 destroyed their makeshift homes, and they have since been living in tents provided by the Delhi government.