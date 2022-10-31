The Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat on Sunday has led to the death of at lease 132 people as of Monday morning. The British-era bridge collapsed on Sunday evening and rescue operations have been on since then to save people after the bridge collapsed and plunged into the Machchu river.

ANI reported that at least 177 people have been rescued by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, Navy, Air Force and the local fire brigade. At least 19 people were said to be undergoing treatment for injuries on Monday morning.

Morbi cable bridge collapse | More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Fire Brigade are conducting search operations: Gujarat Information Department pic.twitter.com/1BPa6lU39y — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Locals joined the rescue operations effort along with the officials teams that were sent to the spot.

The Morbi police has filed an FIR against the people who renovated and carried out maintenance work on the bridge recently.

Visuals tweeted by ANI showed teams of rescuers present at the location.

Gujarat | Search and rescue operations underway in Morbi where 132 people died after a cable bridge collapsed yesterday. #MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/uTIZiIu8Ps — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

What happened?

The British-era suspension bridge snapped, plunging hundreds into the Machchu river on Sunday, only four days after it was reopened for renovation work. A popular tourist sport, hundreds had reportedly gathered on the bridge as it was the first weekend after it was reopened.

Eyewitnesses to the incident said people hung from the cables as they snapped, slipping into the river. A tea seller told ANI, "I sell tea there every Sunday. People were hanging from cables and then slipped down. I didn't sleep and helped people entire night. It was heart-wrenching to see a 7-8-month-pregnant woman die. Never saw anything like that in my life."



Gujarat | "I sell tea there every Sunday. People were hanging from cables & then slipped down. I didn't sleep & helped people entire night. It was heart-wrenching to see a 7-8-month-pregnant woman die. Never saw anything like that in my life," says an eye-witness of #MorbiTragedy pic.twitter.com/sippTi2oaC — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Videos doing the rounds of social media showed people clinging on to the bridge that had snapped and twisted and was half submerged in water.

How has the government reacted?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died in the incident and Rs 50,000 for those who were injured.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting over the accident at the Morbi Collectorate with officials of various departments. The chief minister, along with state home minister Harsh Sanghavi, reached the accident spot last night and reviewed the rescue operations.

Patel and Modi said they were constantly in touch with each other and taking stock of the rescue operations being carried out.

An FIR was filed on Monday against the agencies that had taken up the maintenance work of the bridge. ANI reported that Morbi B Division Police Inspector Prakashbhai Dekavadiya filed the complaint. The agencies are being accused of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide and abettor present when the offence is committed, under the Indian Penal Code.

#MorbiTragedy | FIR filed by Morbi B Division Police Insp Prakashbhai Dekavadiya against maintenance & mgmt agencies of the bridge, u/s 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) & 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) IPC — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

What's happening with rescue ops?

Rescue operations are still on as of Monday morning with different teams of rescuers trying to search for bodies. NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi told ANI on Monday, "As per info received from local admin, 132 bodies recovered and two are still missing. Search op is on to trace them. Five teams of NDRF deployed. SDRF, Fire Brigade, Army, Garud commandos are also there. It's a matter of time and search op will end soon."

Delhi | As per info received from local admin, 132 bodies recovered & 2 are still missing. Search op is on to trace them. 5 teams of NDRF deployed. SDRF, Fire Brigade, Army, Garud commandos are also there. It's a matter of time & search op will end soon: NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi pic.twitter.com/0lAtbbjnMF — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Boats, ambulances and rescue personnel were used to carry out the efforts. Chief fire officer of Rajkot, Ilesh Kher, told ANI, "Rajkot Fire Brigade deployed 6 boats, 6 ambulances, two rescue vans and 60 jawans. A total of 20 rescue boats from Baroda, Ahmedabad, Gondal, Jamnagar, and Kutch are working.Twelve fire tenders, rescue vans and over 15 ambulances are here."

#MorbiTragedy | Rajkot Fire Brigade deployed 6 boats, 6 ambulances, 2 rescue vans & 60 jawans. A total of 20 rescue boats from Baroda, Ahmedabad, Gondal, Jamnagar, Kutch are working.12 fire tenders, rescue vans & over 15 ambulances are here: Ilesh Kher, Chief Fire Officer, Rajkot pic.twitter.com/do4uHrJv03 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

What are the maintenance agencies being accused of?



Authorities in Gujarat have said that the agency that was given the tender to conduct maintenance work on the bridge did not have permission to open it to the public.

Sandipsinh Zala, chief of Morbi municipality, told NDTV, "It was a government tender. Oreva group was supposed to give its renovation details and get a quality check before opening the bridge. But it did not do so. The government was not aware about this."

However, the government has not said how Oreva was able to throw open the bridge to the public before prior permission from the local authorities.

The bridge had been shut for seven months for renovation, reported NDTV.