With just two weeks left for the year 2022 to end, Google released its most trending search terms of the year. Things like CoWin, the Indian government's web portal for vaccine registration, was among the top searches on Google. People also wanted to know how to download vaccination certificates and also how to link PAN with Aadhaar.

Newsmakers like Rishi Sunak, Nupur Sharma, Lalit Modi and Eknath Shinde also dominated the searches. Sunak became the UK's first non-white prime minister of Indian origin, while BJP's Sharma stirred controversy with her disparaging remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The year 2022 also saw the deaths of iconic singers like Lata Mangeshkar, KK and Bappi Lahiri. These were among the top news events that were looked up on Google.

And then there were bizarre searches also, like "how to drink pornstar martini" and of course the recipe for the drink.

Here is what all Indians looked up on Google in 2022:



Top searches

Sporting events dominated the top 10 search list. IPL, FIFA World Cup, Asia Cup, ICC T20 World Cup were on the search charts. Covid-19-related queries were finally off the search trends after two long years of the pandemic, though CoWin, the Indian government's web portal for vaccine registration, was the number 2 most searched term.

Here is what all Indians searched on Google in descending order:

-Indian Premier League

-CoWIN

-FIFA World Cup

-Asia Cup

-ICC T20 World Cup



-Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva



-e-SHRAM Card



-Commonwealth Games



-K.G.F: Chapter 2



-Indian Super League

Top searched people

Most of the people on this list are political figures. BJP's former spokesperson Nupur Sharma who stirred controversy following her disparaging remarks on Prophet Mohamed was the top searched person in India, followed by India's first president from the tribal community Droupadi Murmu.

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi garnered a lot of attention when the businessman shared photos of them and called Sen his "better half".

Here is the list of top searched people in India:



-Nupur Sharma

-Droupadi Murmu

-Rishi Sunak

-Lalit Modi



-Sushmita Sen



-Anjali Arora



-Abdu Rozik



-Eknath Shinde



-Pravin Tambe

-Amber Heard

Top searched news events

Deaths of top celebrities and global figures featured on the list of top searched news events. The most searched news event was singer Lata Mangeshkar's death, followed by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing. Queen Elizabeth's death, Russia Ukraine war were also on the search charts of news events. Here is what all featured on the list:

-Lata Mangeshkar's passing

-Sidhu Moose Wala passing



-Russia Ukraine war

-UP Election results

-Covid-19 cases in India



-Shane Warne passing



-Queen Elizabeth passing



-KK passing



-Har Ghar Tiranga



-Bappi Lahiri passing

Top how-to searches

From how to regulate bowel movements during pregnancy to how to play Wordle, this list is an interesting assortment of what people want to know about. Following is the list of top 10 how-to's that Indian searched on Google:

How to download vaccination certificate



How to download PTRC challan



How to drink Pornstar martini



ई श्रमिक कार्ड कैसे बनाएं (How to make an e-SHRAM card)



How to stop motions during pregnancy



How to link voter ID with Aadhaar



How to make banana bread



How to file ITR online

How to write Hindi text on image



How to play Wordle













