Parliament Passes Bill To Repeal Farm Laws, Without Discussion

Both the Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 through a voice vote amid heavy opposition protests today on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. While the repeal of the three farm laws were muscled through the Lok Sabha in just under five minutes a little after noon, a few statements did take place in the Rajya Sabha.









In the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that all parties in the House welcomed the bill and that nobody was opposed to it.

The ruckus in both houses by the opposition were led by their demand that the government should discuss the repeal of the laws. However, Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, told the Rajya Sabha, "We are hear to repeal the bill. The ruling party is ready, and this something the opposition is asking. Therefore, there should be no further discussion and the bill should be passed."









On November 19, which was the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government would repeal the three bills after over a year of contention between the government and farmer groups. The announcement came ahead of the upcoming elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh; slated to be held in February 2022. The three laws were passed by the Parliament last year. While the government maintained that the laws aimed at benefiting farmers; farmer leaders, unions and activists felt that the government was trying to erode the minimum price support (MSP) system, and that they would be victims of exploitation by large corporations.

However, the protests have still continued as farmers demand that cases against agitating farmers be withdrawn and that the MSP be guaranteed.















