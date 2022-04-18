"Ready To Die Fighting For Hinduism": Who Said What At Una Dharm Sansad

At the Dharm Sansad, a religious conclave, held in Mubarikpur of Una district in Himachal Pradesh the organisers gave an open call to Hindus to pick up arms in order to protect the Sanatan dharma.

The three-day-long religious meet began on the morning of April 17 in the sleepy village of Mubarikpur, Himachal Pradesh. The attendees of the religious meet included Yati Narsinghanand, head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad who is out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case.

Speaking from the dais, Satyadewanand Saraswati, one of the organisers, urged Hindus to unite against the 'Islamic Jihad' to save Sanatan Dharma from getting consumed by them. The event also saw the presence of speakers including Sadhvi Annapurna Bharati aka Pooja Shakun Pandey, Balyogi Gyan Nath, Swami Amrutanand among others.

Working up the emotions of her listeners, Bharati said that she is ready to be hung to death like Bhagat Singh if it is a question of protecting the Hindu faith. "How can you protect your mothers and sisters. You have to make yourself strong constitutionally, learn to use weapons and if need arises, do not hesitate to kill," said Bharati in a response to shouts of support from the crowd.

Speaking to the media before the Sansad began, Yati Narsinghanand claimed that the country will witness a Muslim Prime Minister taking over the country. "Once this happens, within 20 years, 50 per cent of the Hindus will be forced to convert, 40 per cent Hindus will be killed, the rest will go abroad or be forced to live in refugee camps. No one will be left here," alleged Narsinghanand.

Permission for the Meet

A notice from the Amb police station clearly directed the organisers to abstain from using any provocative speech or statements that might flare up religious tension. However, speakers at the event called for targeted killing of Muslims and using arms against them.

The event saw speakers talking on subjects ranging from 'Halalonomics' to setting up a 'Shastra Gurukul' to fight 'jihadis'.

Haridwar Dharm Sansad



In December 2021, Yati Narsinghanand along with several others organised the Haridwar Dharam Sansad where explicit calls for Muslim genocide and a Hindu Rashtra were allegedly made.

Days later, the Hindu Yuva Vahini organised a similar event that saw the participation of Sudarshan TV Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavanke where he allegedly gave a call to "fight, die and kill if required" to protect the Hindus from alleged Muslim domination.

Earlier this year in January, Uttarakhand Police had arrested Yati Narsinghanand. A month later, the local Haridwar court granted bail provided Narsinghanand gave an undertaking that he would not commit a similar offence.

In fact, Narsinghanand's bail formalities were completed only after the undertaking was filed—a week after the court issued the order.