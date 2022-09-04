Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to reports, the accident took place in Maharashtra's Palghar when the car hit a road divider killing Mistry and another passenger. Two others, including the driver, were injured and have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

Mistry, 54, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, police said.

Maharashtra | Former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at around 3pm in the Palghar area today



A total of four people were travelling in the vehicle; two, including Cyrus Mistry, died, said police. pic.twitter.com/n48hZirTeQ — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Video of the car after the accident, being shared on social media, shows the anterior part of the vehicle completely mangled.

Mistry served as the sixth chairman of Tata Group from 2012 to 2016. He was ousted from the post in October 2016 following the board of Tata Sons' vote to remove Mistry after offering him an opportunity to resign voluntarily. He was restored as the chairman in December 2019 after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said the appointment of Chandrasekaran as executive chairman was illegal. The NCLAT order was stayed by the Supreme Court in January 2020 to which Mistry had filed a cross-appeal in the court.

Condoling Mistry's death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he was seen in the industry as a "young, bright and visionary personality". "Shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright & visionary personality. It's a great loss... My heartfelt tribute," Shinde said.





"टाटा सन्सचे माजी प्रमुख सायरस मिस्त्री यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त ऐकून धक्का बसला.

सायरस मिस्त्री हे केवळ एक यशस्वी उद्योजक नव्हते, तर उद्योग विश्वातील एक तरुण, उमदे आणि भविष्यवेधी व्यक्तिमत्त्व म्हणून त्यांच्याकडे पाहिले जात होते" - मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde



१/२ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 4, 2022

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said Mistry's contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. "Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered," Goyal said in a tweet.





Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry.



Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.



My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022



