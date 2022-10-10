Aam Admi Party leader Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday resigned from the Delhi cabinet days after he after a video of him attending an alleged conversion event in Delhi was shared widely on social media. The BJP had demanded Gautam's resignation over his presence at the event where thousands reportedly converted to Buddhism on October 5.





AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam who was spotted participating at an event, where people took an oath boycotting several Hindu Gods, resigns



In his resignation letter, dated October 9, Gautam said he did not want AAP or Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to face criticism because of his actions. Here are all the updates on what led to Gauta's resignation from the cabinet:



What was the event that led to the row?

On October 5, Gautam attended a conversion event called the 'diksha samaroh' at Delhi's Ambedkar Bhavan. Around10,000 Hindus reportedly converted to Buddhism at this event where the AAP leader was seen on stage as the attendees pledged to not worship any Hindu gods or goddesses. A clip of the event was shared by several BJP leaders as they demanded Gautam's resignation.

The AAP leader later told the media that the vows taken at the event were originally taken by BR Ambedkar in 1956 as he accused the BJP of spreading false propaganda.

The Times of India quoted Gautam saying that he had attended the event in his personal capacity and not as an AAP member. "Babasaheb's 22 vows are repeated across the country. The BJP is using this issue to do dirty politics," he was quoted as saying.



The conversion ceremony was held as part of Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din which is held every year to commemorate Dr BR Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism in 1956.

Refuting the allegations made by the BJP and calling them false rumours, Gautam said, "I am a very religious person. I personally respect all gods and goddesses and cannot even imagine disrespecting them through my work or speech. I have not said anything about anyone's beliefs. I respect everyone's beliefs. I spoke about education, health, employment, inflation and social equality in my speech. But BJP members are spreading rumours about me. I am very hurt by their actions. I apologise to those people who were hurt because of BJP's propaganda."

What did the BJP say?

BJP leaders shared the video of Gautam, criticising him for attending the event. BJP's Manoj Tiwari said the event revealed the anti-Hindu image of Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of doing 'divide and rule' politics in the national capital. He even called this event an "organised attempt" to cause riots.

"Buddhists are non-violent people, but what the AAP minister is doing is an attempt to spread hatred in the community," The Indian Express quoted him saying.

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that Kjejriwal's party is into "duplicity". "In the state where elections are held, Arvind Kejriwal does not get tired of saying Jai Shri Ram and Jai Shri Krishna. But when it's over, their true face comes out, which is abusing Hindu gods and goddesses," he was quoted saying.

Who is Rajendra Pal Gautam?

Gautam was the Minister for Social Welfare, SC & ST, Gurudwara Elections, Water, and Registrar of Cooperative Societies until his resignation on Sunday. He joined the AAP in 2014 and has been a successful lawyer. He won the Delhi Assembly elections from the Seemapuri constituency with a margin of 48,821 votes.

He has been known for his work for the SC/ST welfare. He initiated the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana for the students of SC/ST communities to provide funds for coaching for certain competitive exams in India.

After Gautam won the elections in 2015, he announced the decision to increase the scope of developmental works undertaken by MLAs using the SC/ST welfare fund. he announced the funds can be used in areas with over 33% SC/ST population.