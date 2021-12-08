CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, Wife Among 13 Dead In Chopper Crash: IAF Confirms

Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces General Bipin Rawat died on Wednesday after the Indian Air Force helicopter he was travelling in crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor in Nilgiris. CDS General Rawat's wife Madhulika and 11 others also perished in the crash.

Group Captain Varun Singh SC is the sole survivor of the crash and is currently undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington.

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The Indian Air Force in a statement said that CDS Gen Rawat was on his way to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to address the faculty and staff when the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying him, four crew member and nine other passengers crashed in Coonoor.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences stating that CDS General Rawat's "untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country."

"General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence. As the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our Armed Forces," Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 6.30 pm on Wednesday.

Rajnath Singh visited CDS Rawat's house in New Delhi to speak with his family. The Defence Minister is expected to provide an update to the Parliament on Thursday.



Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari is reportedly on his way to the crash site at Coonoor.

The list of passengers who traveled from Delhi to Sulur:



General Bipin Rawat

Mrs Madhulika Rawat

Brig LS Lidder, Defence Adviser to Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Col Harjinder Singh

NK Gursewak Singh

NK Jitendra Kumar

Vivek Kumar

B Sai Teja

Hav Satpal@TheQuint pic.twitter.com/ul0HnnjYtG — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) December 8, 2021

Apart from General Rawat and his wife, the chopper was carrying Brigadier LS Lidder, Defence Adviser to Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havildar Satpal.



The crash victims were taken to the Wellington cantonment hospital.

In 2015, the then Lieutenant General Rawat had a lucky escape after a Cheetah helicopter he was on crashed soon after take off from Rangapahar helipad in Nagaland's Dimapur district.

Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS General #BipinRawat on-board, meets with an accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/M1rAxkFKuF — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 8, 2021

Videos on social media show the remains of the Mi-17V5 chopper on fire as locals conduct search and rescue operations.

This is a developing story