Bharatiya Janata Party leaders such as Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and member of Parliament Locket Chatterjee were held by the Kolkata police during their "Nabanna Chalo Abhijan' to the state secretariat on Tuesday.



NDTV quoted Mukerjee as saying, "Chief Minister Mamata does not have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal. Police will have to pay for what it is doing. BJP is coming."

The report said Adhikari made the comments before being taken away by the police.

What happened during the protests?

Reports suggest that the BJP leaders Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee and Rahul Sinha were stopped at the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat. They were taken to the Lalbazar police station, the headquarters of the Kolkata police.

The Kolkata police had taken measures ahead of the march and barricaded several areas.

Clashes were reported from across the state among authorities and BJP protesters. ANI reported clashes near the Raniganj and Bolpur railway stations as BJP workers tried to board trains to come to Kolkata for the protests.

BJP workers from across the state arrived in hundreds to participate in the protest. NDTV reported that the police had to use tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd near the Howrah bridge. This is about 5 km away from Nabanna.

A police vehicle was also set on fire during the march.

West Bengal | Police vehicle torched amid BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march against the state government, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/e6jqE3VIEs — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022





Why is the BJP protesting?

The BJP has said that the "Nabanna Chalo Abhijaan" was to protest against the bad governance of the Mamata Banerjee government.

The BJP had planned to march from different parts of the city toward Nabanna. BJP's Dilip Ghosh led one of the processions from College Square in Kolkata.

He had said on Twitter a day before the march on Monday, "To give a bright future to the future generation of Paschim Banga, to stop the scams including cattle smuggling, recruitment scam, coal, gold, sand and stone smuggling and to establish people's democratic rights, participate in #NabannoAbhiyan tomorrow from College Square at 1 PM."

To give a bright future to the future generation of Paschim Banga, to stop the scams including cattle smuggling, recruitment scam, coal, gold, sand and stone smuggling and to establish people's democratic rights,participate in #NabannoAbhiyan tomorrow from College Square at 1 PM pic.twitter.com/Hw1b8FKd14 — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) September 12, 2022

Other videos showed the Kolkata police thrashing BJP workers.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police personnel in Kolkata thrash a BJP worker who had joined other members of the party in their call for a "Nabanna Chalo" march. pic.twitter.com/WxFmoCr212 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

The BJP had even made arrangements for trains to ensure their workers arrived in Kolkata. The NDTV report said that four of the trains were from south Bengal and three from north Bengal.

What has the TMC said?

The ruling Trinamool Congress criticised the "outrageous behaviour" of BJP workers and called them "hooligans" who damaged public property. The official Twitter handle of the party shared several videos that claimed the BJP workers had turned violent.

One of the tweets said, "Destroying and damaging government property, attacking police personnel, causing chaos and disrupting peace across the state - today's activities of BJP that brought shame upon the entire nation. We STRONGLY CONDEMN such outrageous behavior!"

.@BJP4Bengal karyakartas or HOOLIGANS?



Destroying & damaging government property, attacking police personnel, causing chaos and disrupting peace across the state - today's activities of BJP that brought shame upon the entire nation.



We STRONGLY CONDEMN such outrageous behavior! pic.twitter.com/De9c9o7nCx — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 13, 2022



