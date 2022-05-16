Assam Floods: Heavy Rains Lash The State, At Least Three Dead, 57000 Affected

As heavy rains battered the state of Assam over the weekend, the ensuing landslides and floods have caused massive damage to state infrastructure, and have affected nearly 57,000 people.

At least three people have been reported dead due to landslides in Dima Hasao district - the worst affected area, while three more, including a child from the Cachar district, are currently missing.

"...Besides Dima Hasao, flooding was reported from five other districts of the state, but the situation there is not as bad," GD Tripathi, CEO, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), told the media.

Furthermore, the ASDMA has issued flood warning in Cachar, Dhemaji, Morigaon Karimganj, and Nagaon districts

According to ASDMA data, 56,669 have been affected as of now across 22 villages, while 10321.44 hectares of crop area is now submerged underwater. Around 200 houses have been reportedly destroyed as well.

Roads and railway tracks have also been severely affected in some areas, with the Silchar-Guwahati road and being closed to traffic and railway services being suspended in many parts of the state.

Landslides in the North Cachar Hills also led to the Silchar-Guwahati Express being stranded in Ditokcherra, with 1600 passengers on board.

The Indian Air Force airlifted 119 passengers, while over 1000 passengers were rescued by a special train. Indian Army, along with the State Disaster Response Force have also been deployed as part of rescue efforts.

"Between Dima Hasao and Cachar district, one train was stranded due to a landslide. Out of the 1,300 people on board, 1,200 could walk across the broken bridge to reach a special train. But 100 passengers who are old and aged have no other way but need to be airlifted," ASDMA CEO GD Tripathi told the Times of India. "The railway bridge has broken, though the rail track is still intact," he said, adding that the process of airlifting began on Sunday.