Amid CUET 'Sabotage' NTA Launches Grievance Email: All You Need To Know

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET- UG) for candidates who were affected by cancellations last week amidst the technical glitches will be conducted from August 24 to 28, officials confirmed earlier Sunday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is now hosting a number of steps to ensure that the exams are conducted in a smooth manner.

Acknowledging the technical glitches during the examination, the UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that some of the exams were also cancelled or postponed due to reports of "sabotage" on Sunday, Hindu Business Line reported

What Happened On The Days Of The Examination?

The CUET-UG exams were cancelled at several centres between August 4 and 6 due to technical glitches. While on August 4, all exams scheduled in the evening shift were cancelled at all 489 centres across the country, 50 and 53 centres were affected on August 5 and 6, respectively. More than 50,000 students remained affected.

In phase 1 of the examination, students in Mohali had also found Maths & Legal Studies "difficult when compared to other subjects," the Indian Express reported. In the second phase, on August 4 & 5, students complained they weren't informed about changes in the examination schedule on time.

What Steps Are Being Taken By The NTA Currently?

As a response, the agency is sending question papers early to the examination centres, and keeping backup servers ready. The agency is launching an additional grievance redressal email ID ( cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in) to address students' queries and grievances, and deploying officials outside the centres to provide support to students and parents.

NTA has also given an option to the affected candidates to choose dates other than 12 to 14 August 2022, in case these dates were not suitable for them.

"15811 candidates requested a date different from 12 to 14 August 2022. Similarly, many candidates have approached NTA requesting not to schedule their examination between 12 to 14 August as a series of festivals are falling during this period," NTA said in a notice.

Stating that the CUET-UG is a mammoth exercise being conducted by the testing agency spanning 61 subjects in 13 languages across the nation, the UGC chairperson said: "Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process."

CUET vs. Other Exams

Unlike other entrance exams, including JEE, CUET-UG has a large number of subject combinations. In JEE, only three subjects are there. But CUET-UG is conducted for 61 subjects in 13 languages. It means a large number of papers have to be uploaded and downloaded at a time.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh. The debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test-UG, the second biggest entrance exam in the country, will be conducted at test centres in over 510 cities in India and abroad.

